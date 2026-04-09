Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, WDAY, CMG

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 18,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 67,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 10, 2026, with 38,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, WDAY options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Technology Dividend Stock List
LDOS Technical Analysis
Top Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.