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Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, WDAY, CMG

April 09, 2026 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 88,303 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 6,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 18,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 67,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 10, 2026, with 38,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, WDAY options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Technology Dividend Stock List
 LDOS Technical Analysis
 Top Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technology Dividend Stock List-> LDOS Technical Analysis-> Top Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
WDAY
CMG

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