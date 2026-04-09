Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, WDAY, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 88,303 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026 , with 6,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 18,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 67,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring April 10, 2026, with 38,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, WDAY options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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