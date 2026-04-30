Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, PLTR, IP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 86,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 6,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 235,387 contracts, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 16,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 32,953 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, PLTR options, or IP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.