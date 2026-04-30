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Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, PLTR, IP

April 30, 2026 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 86,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 6,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 235,387 contracts, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 16,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 32,953 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, PLTR options, or IP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings History
 Funds Holding HERO
 Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings History-> Funds Holding HERO-> Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
PLTR
IP

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