Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, PLTR, IP

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 235,387 contracts, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 16,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 32,953 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, PLTR options, or IP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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