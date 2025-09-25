Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, KALV, VITL

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV) options are showing a volume of 5,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,700 underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vital Farms Inc (Symbol: VITL) saw options trading volume of 4,334 contracts, representing approximately 433,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of VITL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,600 underlying shares of VITL. Below is a chart showing VITL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, KALV options, or VITL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Future Dividend Aristocrats
ALDR YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TPC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.