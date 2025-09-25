Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, KALV, VITL

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 66,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 10,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV) options are showing a volume of 5,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,700 underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vital Farms Inc (Symbol: VITL) saw options trading volume of 4,334 contracts, representing approximately 433,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of VITL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,600 underlying shares of VITL. Below is a chart showing VITL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

