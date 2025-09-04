Notable Thursday Option Activity: WING, NI, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 4,111 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 411,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,400 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) saw options trading volume of 19,046 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of NI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,300 underlying shares of NI. Below is a chart showing NI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 251,116 contracts, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 34,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WING options, NI options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.