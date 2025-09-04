Notable Thursday Option Activity: WING, NI, MARA

NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) saw options trading volume of 19,046 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of NI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,300 underlying shares of NI. Below is a chart showing NI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 251,116 contracts, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 34,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
