Markets
WHR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, ROOT, DIS

September 25, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 5,298 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 529,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 1,937 contracts, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 35,792 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,200 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, ROOT options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HONE Dividend History
 REGL Options Chain
 TUR Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HONE Dividend History-> REGL Options Chain-> TUR Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WHR
ROOT
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.