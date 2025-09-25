Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, ROOT, DIS

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 1,937 contracts, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 35,792 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,200 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WHR options, ROOT options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
