Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, PZZA, CLFD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 26,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.2% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 9,368 contracts, representing approximately 936,800 underlying shares or approximately 117.6% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) saw options trading volume of 1,939 contracts, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares or approximately 113.2% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,900 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, PZZA options, or CLFD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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