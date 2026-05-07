Markets
WHR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, PZZA, CLFD

May 07, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 26,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.2% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 9,368 contracts, representing approximately 936,800 underlying shares or approximately 117.6% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) saw options trading volume of 1,939 contracts, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares or approximately 113.2% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,900 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, PZZA options, or CLFD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
 NKSH Dividend History
 Stockholder Letter

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks-> NKSH Dividend History-> Stockholder Letter-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WHR
PZZA
CLFD

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