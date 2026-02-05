Notable Thursday Option Activity: WFC, SITM, VKTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 78,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 24,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) options are showing a volume of 1,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,100 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 13,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, SITM options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

