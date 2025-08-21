Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDAY, NDSN, PSKY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total volume of 18,755 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 2,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,700 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) saw options trading volume of 1,813 contracts, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of NDSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 313,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of NDSN. Below is a chart showing NDSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B (Symbol: PSKY) saw options trading volume of 166,277 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of PSKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 26,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PSKY. Below is a chart showing PSKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, NDSN options, or PSKY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

