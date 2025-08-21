Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDAY, NDSN, PSKY

Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) saw options trading volume of 1,813 contracts, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of NDSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 313,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of NDSN. Below is a chart showing NDSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Skydance Corporation - Class B (Symbol: PSKY) saw options trading volume of 166,277 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of PSKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 26,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PSKY. Below is a chart showing PSKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, NDSN options, or PSKY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Earnings History
Institutional Holders of STPZ
Funds Holding BSMV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.