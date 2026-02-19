Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: WAL, GOOGL, BAND

February 19, 2026

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), where a total of 8,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 809,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 275,226 contracts, representing approximately 27.5 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 40,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) saw options trading volume of 2,053 contracts, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

