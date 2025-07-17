Notable Thursday Option Activity: WAL, BKNG, UEC

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,025 contracts, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5550 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5550 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC) saw options trading volume of 62,587 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of UEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 30,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of UEC. Below is a chart showing UEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.