Notable Thursday Option Activity: VLO, IONQ, GOGO

October 23, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 13,967 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 195,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 12,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 8,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 879,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,200 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, IONQ options, or GOGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
