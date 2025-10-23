Notable Thursday Option Activity: VLO, IONQ, GOGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 13,967 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) options are showing a volume of 195,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 12,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 8,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 879,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,200 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

