Notable Thursday Option Activity: VEL, AXON, PTON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL), where a total of 1,380 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.7% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 131,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,400 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 7,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 770,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 93,484 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 17,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

