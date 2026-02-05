Notable Thursday Option Activity: VEL, AXON, PTON

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 7,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 770,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 93,484 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 17,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VEL options, AXON options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding EMPB
DPH Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding GENE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.