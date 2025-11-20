Notable Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, SOUN, LEU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 4,309 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 430,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 990,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,900 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 144,700 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 5,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 568,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VEEV options, SOUN options, or LEU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.