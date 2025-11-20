Notable Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, SOUN, LEU

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 144,700 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 5,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 568,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
