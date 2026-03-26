Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, HTZ, WT

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 50,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring June 16, 2028, with 8,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,000 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT) saw options trading volume of 24,315 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of WT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 12,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WT. Below is a chart showing WT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, HTZ options, or WT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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