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UPST

Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, HTZ, WT

March 26, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 47,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.5% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 25,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 50,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring June 16, 2028, with 8,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,000 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT) saw options trading volume of 24,315 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of WT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 12,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WT. Below is a chart showing WT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, HTZ options, or WT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 CMF Videos
 Best Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> CMF Videos-> Best Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPST
HTZ
WT

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