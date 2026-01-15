Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPS, RKLB, TEM

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 158,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 23,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 27,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, RKLB options, or TEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: WFRD Dividend History
BSFT Price Target
OCA YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.