Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPS, RKLB, TEM

January 15, 2026 — 03:28 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 30,393 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 158,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 23,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 27,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

