Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPS, NOW, BAX

July 31, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 38,548 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 8,802 contracts, representing approximately 880,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $960 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

And Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 28,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 14,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, NOW options, or BAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

