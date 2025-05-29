Notable Thursday Option Activity: UBER, NOW, EL

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 9,684 contracts, representing approximately 968,400 underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 25,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 14,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, NOW options, or EL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
