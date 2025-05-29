Markets
UBER

Notable Thursday Option Activity: UBER, NOW, EL

May 29, 2025

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 202,147 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 20,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 9,684 contracts, representing approximately 968,400 underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 25,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 14,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

