Notable Thursday Option Activity: UBER, ACN, EOSE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 77,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 5,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 16,426 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) options are showing a volume of 69,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,400 underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, ACN options, or EOSE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.