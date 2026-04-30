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TWLO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TWLO, SNDK, HOOD

April 30, 2026 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 21,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 3,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 131,658 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 2,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,400 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 298,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, SNDK options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding SCEP
 Preferred Stock Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Funds Holding SCEP-> Preferred Stock Articles-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TWLO
SNDK
HOOD

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