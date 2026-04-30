Notable Thursday Option Activity: TWLO, SNDK, HOOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 21,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 3,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 131,658 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 2,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,400 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 298,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, SNDK options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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