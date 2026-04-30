Notable Thursday Option Activity: TWLO, SNDK, HOOD

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 131,658 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 2,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,400 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 298,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, SNDK options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying
Funds Holding SCEP
Preferred Stock Articles
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.