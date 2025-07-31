Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, NFLX, SIRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.8 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 175.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 96.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 121,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 66,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 45,880 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 156.5% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,100 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

