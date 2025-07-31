Markets
TSLA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, NFLX, SIRI

July 31, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.8 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 175.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 96.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 121,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 66,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 45,880 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 156.5% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,100 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, NFLX options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BNSO YTD Return
 Funds Holding IMNM
 LXU market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BNSO YTD Return-> Funds Holding IMNM-> LXU market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
NFLX
SIRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.