Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, NFLX, LVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 2.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 249.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 270.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 92.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 157,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 104,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 262.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1150 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 7,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 112,225 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 236.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 45,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, NFLX options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.