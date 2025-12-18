Markets
TSLA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, META, AAPL

December 18, 2025 — 01:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 2.1 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 214.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 272.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 127,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 356,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 207.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 22,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 599,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 45,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, META options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 COBZ Insider Buying
 NWTG Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of DKUP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
COBZ Insider Buying-> NWTG Historical Stock Prices-> Institutional Holders of DKUP-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
META
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.