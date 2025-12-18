Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, META, AAPL

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 356,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 207.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 22,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 599,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 45,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
