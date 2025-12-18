Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, META, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 2.1 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 214.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 272.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 127,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 356,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 207.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 22,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 599,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 45,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

