Notable Thursday Option Activity: TPR, KRYS, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), where a total volume of 24,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 5,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,000 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 2,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 46,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 18,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TPR options, KRYS options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

