Notable Thursday Option Activity: TPR, KRYS, CVS

Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 2,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 46,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 18,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TPR options, KRYS options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
