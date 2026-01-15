Markets
TLN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TLN, IEX, RYAM

January 15, 2026 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total volume of 8,180 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 818,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.3% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) options are showing a volume of 5,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 564,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.1% of IEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,000 underlying shares of IEX. Below is a chart showing IEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 8,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TLN options, IEX options, or RYAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding ITR
 DWMC market cap history
 XJH Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding ITR-> DWMC market cap history-> XJH Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TLN
IEX
RYAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.