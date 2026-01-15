Notable Thursday Option Activity: TLN, IEX, RYAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total volume of 8,180 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 818,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.3% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 1,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) options are showing a volume of 5,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 564,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.1% of IEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,000 underlying shares of IEX. Below is a chart showing IEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 8,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

