TIPT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TIPT, MP, RIG

September 25, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT), where a total volume of 2,657 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 265,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.2% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 152,157 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 141.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Transocean Ltd (Symbol: RIG) saw options trading volume of 283,107 contracts, representing approximately 28.3 million underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of RIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 102,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares of RIG. Below is a chart showing RIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TIPT options, MP options, or RIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

