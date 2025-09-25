Notable Thursday Option Activity: TIPT, MP, RIG

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 152,157 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 141.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Transocean Ltd (Symbol: RIG) saw options trading volume of 283,107 contracts, representing approximately 28.3 million underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of RIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 102,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares of RIG. Below is a chart showing RIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
