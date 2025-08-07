Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, UTHR, ENPH

August 07, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 35,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) options are showing a volume of 4,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 59,803 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 6,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, UTHR options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
