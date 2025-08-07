Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, UTHR, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 35,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 5,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) options are showing a volume of 4,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 59,803 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 6,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

