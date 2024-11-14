Notable Thursday Option Activity: TDG, EL, LDOS

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 26,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,800 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) options are showing a volume of 4,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 410,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of LDOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of LDOS. Below is a chart showing LDOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TDG options, EL options, or LDOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
