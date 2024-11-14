News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TDG, EL, LDOS

November 14, 2024 — 01:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 1,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 216,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $920 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 26,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,800 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) options are showing a volume of 4,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 410,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of LDOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of LDOS. Below is a chart showing LDOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

