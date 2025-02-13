News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TDC, STNG, MRNA

February 13, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC), where a total of 5,731 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 573,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 999,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,400 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,574 contracts, representing approximately 557,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 66,220 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDC options, STNG options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

