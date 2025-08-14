Notable Thursday Option Activity: STNG, RDDT, WBA

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 90,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.5% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 4,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,400 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 62,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.5% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 26,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
