Markets
STNG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: STNG, RDDT, WBA

August 14, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 13,062 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 90,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.5% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 4,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,400 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 62,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.5% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 26,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, RDDT options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TRK Insider Buying
 SPXT market cap history
 Funds Holding EMG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TRK Insider Buying-> SPXT market cap history-> Funds Holding EMG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STNG
RDDT
WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.