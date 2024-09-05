Notable Thursday Option Activity: STNG, ALK, ANF

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 25,265 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 118.8% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 20,518 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,400 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
