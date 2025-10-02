Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, PLAB, SEI

Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) saw options trading volume of 5,203 contracts, representing approximately 520,300 underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,800 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI) saw options trading volume of 21,100 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of SEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,200 underlying shares of SEI. Below is a chart showing SEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
