Markets
SNOW

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, OUT, DELL

January 22, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 27,168 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.7% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 3,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) saw options trading volume of 7,804 contracts, representing approximately 780,400 underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of OUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,500 underlying shares of OUT. Below is a chart showing OUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 40,460 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, OUT options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MOLX Videos
 TRSG Historical Stock Prices
 FMAO Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MOLX Videos-> TRSG Historical Stock Prices-> FMAO Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW
OUT
DELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.