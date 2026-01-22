Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, OUT, DELL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 27,168 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.7% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 3,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) saw options trading volume of 7,804 contracts, representing approximately 780,400 underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of OUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,500 underlying shares of OUT. Below is a chart showing OUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 40,460 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, OUT options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

