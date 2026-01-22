Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, OUT, DELL

OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) saw options trading volume of 7,804 contracts, representing approximately 780,400 underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of OUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,500 underlying shares of OUT. Below is a chart showing OUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 40,460 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, OUT options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MOLX Videos
TRSG Historical Stock Prices
FMAO Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.