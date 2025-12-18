Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, CTLP, AMR

December 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

December 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 42,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Cantaloupe Inc (Symbol: CTLP) options are showing a volume of 4,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of CTLP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,500 underlying shares of CTLP. Below is a chart showing CTLP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,695 contracts, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, CTLP options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

