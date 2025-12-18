Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, CTLP, AMR

Cantaloupe Inc (Symbol: CTLP) options are showing a volume of 4,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of CTLP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,500 underlying shares of CTLP. Below is a chart showing CTLP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,695 contracts, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.