News & Insights

Markets
SNOW

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, COIN, HIPO

March 06, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 83,572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 6,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 123,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,500 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Hippo Holdings Inc (Symbol: HIPO) options are showing a volume of 1,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 179,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of HIPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of HIPO. Below is a chart showing HIPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, COIN options, or HIPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of DMND
 N Price Target
 AMRX YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of DMND-> N Price Target-> AMRX YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW
COIN
HIPO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.