Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, COIN, HIPO

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 123,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,500 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hippo Holdings Inc (Symbol: HIPO) options are showing a volume of 1,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 179,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of HIPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of HIPO. Below is a chart showing HIPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
