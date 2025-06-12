Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, AIG, HTZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 84,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.7% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 34,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 44,038 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 125% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 20,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 108,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.9% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 25,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

