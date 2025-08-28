Notable Thursday Option Activity: SN, TTD, AEHR

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 82,686 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 9,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 7,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,100 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SN options, TTD options, or AEHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DFFN market cap history
Funds Holding PXLW
DFIN Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.