Notable Thursday Option Activity: SN, TTD, AEHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN), where a total of 6,844 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 684,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of SN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of SN. Below is a chart showing SN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 82,686 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 9,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 7,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,100 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

