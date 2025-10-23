Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMR, DELL, LC

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 40,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,600 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) saw options trading volume of 7,531 contracts, representing approximately 753,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
