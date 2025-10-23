Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMR, DELL, LC

October 23, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total of 119,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 15,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 40,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,600 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) saw options trading volume of 7,531 contracts, representing approximately 753,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, DELL options, or LC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

