Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMMT, AEHR, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT), where a total volume of 18,465 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 2,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 23,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 10,127 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMMT options, AEHR options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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