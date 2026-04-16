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Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMMT, AEHR, MDB

April 16, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT), where a total volume of 18,465 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 23,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 10,127 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMMT options, AEHR options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Consumer Shares
 RSVR Videos
 Cheap Midcap Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Consumer Shares-> RSVR Videos-> Cheap Midcap Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMMT
AEHR
MDB

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