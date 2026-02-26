Markets
SMCI

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMCI, FOUR, LXU

February 26, 2026 — 03:23 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 199,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 18,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 12,551 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) options are showing a volume of 2,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,300 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

