Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMCI, FOUR, LXU

Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 12,551 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) options are showing a volume of 2,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,300 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.