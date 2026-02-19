Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLS, MDGL, ZG

February 19, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (Symbol: SLS), where a total volume of 38,228 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.2% of SLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLS. Below is a chart showing SLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 2,450 contracts, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) options are showing a volume of 10,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

