Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLQT, MSTR, CBRL

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 270,226 contracts, representing approximately 27.0 million underlying shares or approximately 239.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 14,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 14,474 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 190.3% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 760,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,700 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLQT options, MSTR options, or CBRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
