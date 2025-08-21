Markets
SLQT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLQT, MSTR, CBRL

August 21, 2025 — 03:35 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SelectQuote Inc (Symbol: SLQT), where a total of 34,816 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 283.5% of SLQT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 13,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SLQT. Below is a chart showing SLQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 270,226 contracts, representing approximately 27.0 million underlying shares or approximately 239.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 14,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 14,474 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 190.3% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 760,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,700 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SLQT options, MSTR options, or CBRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

