SLNO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLNO, ABNB, RKT

March 13, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO), where a total volume of 3,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 342,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,800 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 40,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 35,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 14,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLNO options, ABNB options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

