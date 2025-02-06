News & Insights

SKX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SKX, NTGR, GRND

February 06, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total volume of 17,408 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.3% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,600 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 2,772 contracts, representing approximately 277,200 underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) options are showing a volume of 8,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 859,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,500 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SKX options, NTGR options, or GRND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
