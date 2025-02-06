Notable Thursday Option Activity: SKX, NTGR, GRND

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 2,772 contracts, representing approximately 277,200 underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) options are showing a volume of 8,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 859,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.4% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,500 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SKX options, NTGR options, or GRND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
