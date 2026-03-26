Notable Thursday Option Activity: SHOO, UAL, APP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), where a total of 21,297 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.8% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 10,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 126,863 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 134.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 53,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 59,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.2% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026, with 3,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHOO options, UAL options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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