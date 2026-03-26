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SHOO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SHOO, UAL, APP

March 26, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), where a total of 21,297 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.8% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 126,863 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 134.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 53,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 59,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.2% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026, with 3,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SHOO options, UAL options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization
 NAIL market cap history
 Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization-> NAIL market cap history-> Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SHOO
UAL
APP

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