Notable Thursday Option Activity: SHOO, GEO, DKS

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 69,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 257.4% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 18,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 43,827 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 191.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 18,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
