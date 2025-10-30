Notable Thursday Option Activity: SFM, NKE, TPB

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 62,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) saw options trading volume of 1,724 contracts, representing approximately 172,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
