Notable Thursday Option Activity: SFM, NKE, TPB

October 30, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM), where a total volume of 12,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of SFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of SFM. Below is a chart showing SFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 62,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) saw options trading volume of 1,724 contracts, representing approximately 172,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SFM options, NKE options, or TPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

