Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, SCS, CLX

September 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 46,997 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS) options are showing a volume of 2,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of SCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of SCS. Below is a chart showing SCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading chart — 2024 TickerTech.com

