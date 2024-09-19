Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, SCS, CLX

Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS) options are showing a volume of 2,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of SCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of SCS. Below is a chart showing SCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
