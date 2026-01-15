Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, ABR, MTZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 51,062 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 5,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 22,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 10,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) options are showing a volume of 5,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,800 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, ABR options, or MTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.