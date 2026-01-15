Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, ABR, MTZ

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 22,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 10,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) options are showing a volume of 5,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,800 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, ABR options, or MTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Materials Shares
ALGN MACD
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBND
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.