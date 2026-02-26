Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBGI, STNG, ARRY

February 26, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sinclair Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total of 1,915 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 191,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 353,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,447 contracts, representing approximately 544,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY) saw options trading volume of 27,051 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of ARRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of ARRY. Below is a chart showing ARRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBGI options, STNG options, or ARRY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

