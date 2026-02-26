Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBGI, STNG, ARRY

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,447 contracts, representing approximately 544,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY) saw options trading volume of 27,051 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of ARRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of ARRY. Below is a chart showing ARRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBGI options, STNG options, or ARRY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of KROP
LABU shares outstanding history
ITIP Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.