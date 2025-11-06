Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBGI, BKH, FLR

November 06, 2025 — 03:34 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sinclair Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total of 3,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 406,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) saw options trading volume of 5,609 contracts, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of BKH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,600 underlying shares of BKH. Below is a chart showing BKH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 28,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBGI options, BKH options, or FLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
