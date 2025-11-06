Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBGI, BKH, FLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sinclair Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total of 3,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 406,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) saw options trading volume of 5,609 contracts, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of BKH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,600 underlying shares of BKH. Below is a chart showing BKH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 28,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBGI options, BKH options, or FLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.