Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBGI, BKH, FLR

Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) saw options trading volume of 5,609 contracts, representing approximately 560,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of BKH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,600 underlying shares of BKH. Below is a chart showing BKH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 28,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
